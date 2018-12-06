Documentary Screening of "Evolution of America: 1619 to Today"

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

The Library of Virginia hosts a preview screening of the PBS documentary "Evolution of America: 1619 to Today, a Legacy Project of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution." The hour-long film explores the history and events of 1619 Virginia and how that decisive year affected the growth and development of the United States, making a clear connection between 1619 and 2019. After you watch the film, catch a sneak preview of the Library's new exhibition, "New Virginians: 1619–2019 & Beyond," and check out an interactive display on the Virginia History Trails App, created with help from the Library of Virginia. The Exhibition Gallery will be open 5:00–7:00 pm.

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Education & Learning, Film, History
804-692-3518
