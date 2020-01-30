Docs for Morgan Basketball Game

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road, S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Docs for Morgan is a fun basketball rivalry between Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students and Carilion Clinic physicians and residents. It was formed in 2012 by a group of physicians who wanted to honor Morgan and support her parents, Dan and Gil Harrington, after her untimely death.

This year, the event will feature guest player Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, who is an avid basketball fan.

Money raised through donations supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road, S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24015 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Sports
540-526-2584
