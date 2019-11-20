From nineteenth century Scouts, to the Code Talkers and Combat veterans of the twentieth century, Native Americans have served in the U.S. Military with distinction. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, presenters Chief Ken Adams (of the Upper Mattaponi tribe) and Vietnam Veteran Powhatan Red Cloud Owen (of the Chickahominy tribe) will discuss the crucial role that Native Americans have played throughout American history.
Divergent Paths
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
Education & Learning, History
Sep 24, 2019
