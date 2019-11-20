Divergent Paths

to Google Calendar - Divergent Paths - 2019-11-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Divergent Paths - 2019-11-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Divergent Paths - 2019-11-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Divergent Paths - 2019-11-20 18:00:00

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

From nineteenth century Scouts, to the Code Talkers and Combat veterans of the twentieth century, Native Americans have served in the U.S. Military with distinction. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, presenters Chief Ken Adams (of the Upper Mattaponi tribe) and Vietnam Veteran Powhatan Red Cloud Owen (of the Chickahominy tribe) will discuss the crucial role that Native Americans have played throughout American history.

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
Education & Learning, History
804-786-2060
to Google Calendar - Divergent Paths - 2019-11-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Divergent Paths - 2019-11-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Divergent Paths - 2019-11-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Divergent Paths - 2019-11-20 18:00:00
Take A Ride

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular