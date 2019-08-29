Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar

Google Calendar - Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar - 2019-08-29 18:00:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

This is a singular opportunity to hear internationally acclaimed, Madrid-based artist Daniel Canogar speak about the processes behind his groundbreaking works, including his site-specific, data-based sculptural installation, Surge (2019), the Moss Arts Center’s new Grand Lobby wall commission.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Distinguished Artist Lecture: Daniel Canogar - 2019-08-29 18:00:00
Celebrate The Life

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular