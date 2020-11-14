Discovering Alexandria Architecture Tour

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Alexandria has grown from a small town in the 18th century to a bustling small city in the 21st century. Join us for a tour of Alexandria as we explore looking at the various Architecture styles that adorn the city streets and make it one of the best places to live and work. Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-19 procedures will be in place during this tour. Please wear comfortable shoes for this 1.5 hour guided tour. Tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather. $15 per person

Education & Learning, History
703-549-2997
