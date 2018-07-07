Jump into your favorite pair of pajamas and enjoy an evening of dino fun! Explore the Virginia Living Museum after hours and enjoy games, crafts, animal encounters, dancing, and more. Event is designed for families with children ages 12 or under. 7-9 p.m. Event has sold out in the past; get your tickets early! $12 if purchased before July 2, when price increases to $15. thevlm.org/events/museum-events/
Dinosaur Pajama Jam
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
Kids & Family
Jun 23, 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more