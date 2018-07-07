Dinosaur Pajama Jam

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Jump into your favorite pair of pajamas and enjoy an evening of dino fun! Explore the Virginia Living Museum after hours and enjoy games, crafts, animal encounters, dancing, and more. Event is designed for families with children ages 12 or under. 7-9 p.m. Event has sold out in the past; get your tickets early! $12 if purchased before July 2, when price increases to $15. thevlm.org/events/museum-events/

Info
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
Kids & Family
757-595-1900
