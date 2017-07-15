What’s that you hear? A dinosaur is near! That’s right, Buddy the Dinosaur from the PBS Kids animated TV series, Dinosaur Train, is headed to CMoR Central for Dinosaur Day!

Visit and take your photo with Buddy from 10:00AM-4:00PM. Check out , "A Moment In Time," puppet show from DinoTyme Productions at 10:30AM and 11:30AM, and take part in the Paleontologist Dino Dig Discovery Education Extravaganza at 12:30PM. Don't miss music from School of Rock beginning at 1:30PM. You can also make a fossil with our very own Art Education Team; join friends from RVA Rocks for a rock painting party; and visit with the museum’s own dinosaur, Seymour!

FREE with Museum admission.