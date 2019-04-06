Join the Virginia Living Museum's walking T-Rex for a 15-minute dinosaur parade, photo ops and a roaring good time on the Dinosaur Discovery Trail! 1 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Weather permitting. Included in museum admission. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dino on the Loose! at the VLM
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
Kids & Family
Mar 21, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more