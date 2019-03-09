Dino on the Loose! at the VLM

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Join the Virginia Living Museum's walking T-Rex for a 15-minute dinosaur parade, photo ops and a roaring good time on the Dinosaur Discovery Trail! 1 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Weather permitting. Included in museum admission.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Kids & Family
757-595-1900
