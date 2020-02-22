Join the Virginia Living Museum's walking T-Rex for a 15-minute dinosaur parade, photo op and a roaring good time on the Dinosaur Discovery Trail! 1-1:15 p.m. Weather permitting. Included in museum admission. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dino on the Loose!
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Kids & Family
Jan 30, 2020
