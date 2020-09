Join our walking T. rex for a 15-minute dinosaur parade, photo ops and a roaring good time at 1 p.m. on the Dinosaur Discovery Trail! (Weather permitting.) Guests will be asked to line the trail and watch as Dino on the Loose walks by. Take photos and enjoy watching our walking, roaring T. rex!

Included in museum admission. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

NOTE: all COVID-19 CDC recommendations will be enforced – social distancing observed on trail.