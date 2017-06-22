Dîner En Pearl | A Summer White Affair

Inspired by the classic Parisian “Dîner en Blanc,” The Pearl in Silver Spring invites you to Dîner en Pearl, an all-white summer fête with luxurious style, quality food and local beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Don your best attire, break bread with good company and take in an elegant, relaxing atmosphere, all set against The Pearl’s stunning outdoor greenery.

Dîner en Pearl will feature gourmet hors d'oeuvres by Mike Isabella and a live cooking experience from Top Chef star, George Pagonis as well as live music from Foreign Air.

Tickets are $20 and all sales will go towards Strathmore East County Initiative, which connects Montgomery County residents to the arts through affordable, sustainable performing arts programs. Learn more at https://www.strathmore.org/east-county-initiative

Join us June 22 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of dining, entertainment and conversation — and learn what it means to live wisely at The Pearl.

Complimentary valet parking will be provided but alternative transportation is encouraged!

Dress Code | All-White Attire

#DinerEnPearl