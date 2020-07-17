Spirit of Norfolk by Hornblower is thrilled to offer a fresh selection of summer dining cruise experiences from along the Elizabeth River! For those looking to take in the stunning waterfront views from the city’s largest outdoor roof deck, a choice of Lunch, Brunch and Dinner cruises are now available on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). All dining experiences offer spectacular views of the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet and cityscape, delicious cuisine and a sophisticated selection of award-winning wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails. Brunch includes bottomless mimosas as well! As always, safety is Hornblower’s priority, so a raft of measures has been put in place to ensure heightened cleanliness and to maintain social distance aboard. Cruise prices start from *$54.90 for Lunch, *$59.90 for Brunch and *$63.90 for Dinner (prices per person, excl. fees & taxes). Other dates may be available at these rates. To book, visit https://www.hornblower.com/norfolk/ or call 866-304-2469.
Dine on the Water This Summer With Spirit of Norfolk by Hornblower
to
Otter Berth 333 Waterside Dr. , Virginia 23510
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
Jul 17, 2020Aug 2, 2020
