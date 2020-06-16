DigiMarCon America 2020 is your chance to ...

- Hear from some of the most audacious and thought provoking speakers in the digital marketing industry.

- Gain insight into emerging strategies, the latest innovative technologies, and best practices to move your business to the next level.

- Network with thought leaders, collaborate with your peers and build your network.

DigiMarCon America 2020 Digital Marketing Conference will be held Online from June 16th to 18th, 2020, available live stream and on-demand. It is the Premier Digital Marketing Conference in North America and will be attended by thousands of Digital Marketing Professionals. Whatever your goal is; reinforcing customer loyalty, improving lead generation, increasing sales, or driving stronger consumer engagement, the DigiMarCon America 2020 line up has been specifically designed to help you develop your audience.

Immerse yourself in topics like digital strategy, programmatic advertising, web experience management, usability / design, mobile marketing & retargeting, customer engagement, user acquisition, social media marketing, targeting & optimization, video marketing, data science & big data, web analytics & A/B testing, email marketing, content marketing, conversion rate optimization, search engine optimization, paid search marketing, geo-targeting, predictive analysis & attribution, growth hacking, conversion rate optimization, growth marketing tools, marketing & sales automation, sustainable growth strategies, product marketing & UX / UI and much, much more!

At DigiMarCon America 2020, you will receive all the elements you need to achieve digital marketing success! Conventional thought will be challenged, new ways of thinking will emerge, and you will leave with your head and notebooks full of action items and ideas to lead your agency / team / account to even greater success.

After careful consideration in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and concerns worldwide, DigiMarCon physical events have been postponed to 2021. In lieu of physical events for 2020, DigiMarCon is creating a 2020 Virtual Series, adding to its existing online conference.

DigiMarCon America 2020 – June 16-18, 2020 (NEW)

DigiMarCon Asia Pacific 2020 – September 15-17, 2020 (NEW)

DigiMarCon EMEA 2020 – October 20-22, 2020 (NEW)

DigiMarCon World 2020 – November 17-19, 2020 (previously scheduled)

These virtual conferences, including DigiMarCon America 2020 will blend the content of our individual regional events providing the digital marketing and advertising community with the latest trends and cutting-edge technologies online, live and on demand.

Be a part of DigiMarCon America 2020 and discover how to thrive and succeed as a marketer in a rapidly evolving digital world.

