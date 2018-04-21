Dig It! Archaeology Tours at Montpelier

The Montpelier Archaeology Department is holding a series of monthly tours that highlight the many different components of the archaeological discovery process, including Locating, Excavating, Analyzing, and Reconstructing archaeological sites on the property. On these tours, you will see sites that have been located by the archaeology department, and explore the ongoing excavations and analysis being conducted by our staff!

April 21: Hands-on Tour at the lab

May 12: Civil War to Freedom Tour

June 16: Hands-on Tour at the dig site

July 14: Hands-on Tour at the lab

August 18: Hands-on Tour at the dig site

September 15: Hands-on Tour at the dig site

October 27: "The Great Beyond" Cemetery Archaeology Tour