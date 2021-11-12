AMEC 2021: The Difficult Airway Course: Emergency is organized by Airway Management Education Center (AMEC) and will be held from Nov 12 - 14, 2021 at Atlanta, Georgia, USA. This AMEC Emergency Conference is intended for healthcare providers including Emergency Physicians, all other physicians who work in the Emergency Department, Physician Assistants, Paramedics, Flight Nurses and Respiratory Therapists.
The Difficult Airway Course: Emergency, Georgia | Register for AMEC 2021 on eMedEvents
to
Grand Hyatt Atlanta In Buckhead 3300 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, Georgia, , Alaska
Grand Hyatt Atlanta In Buckhead 3300 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, Georgia, , Alaska
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
Mar 6, 2021May 21, 2021
Most Popular
The Juju Master
Richmond jazz legend James “Plunky” Branch finds his new calling. Read more
Let There Be Lights
A Henrico County company brings home excitement with lights, tech, and sound. Read more