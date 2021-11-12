The Difficult Airway Course: Emergency, Georgia | Register for AMEC 2021 on eMedEvents

AMEC 2021: The Difficult Airway Course: Emergency is organized by Airway Management Education Center (AMEC) and will be held from Nov 12 - 14, 2021 at Atlanta, Georgia, USA. This AMEC Emergency Conference is intended for healthcare providers including Emergency Physicians, all other physicians who work in the Emergency Department, Physician Assistants, Paramedics, Flight Nurses and Respiratory Therapists.