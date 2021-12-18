A Dickens Christmas in Middleburg

On Saturday, December 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the town will host A Dickens of a Christmas festival on South Madison St., which will be closed to vehicular traffic. Throughout the day there will be local vendors, carriage rides, carolers, street performers, a Dickens-themed photo booth, and a Dickens-themed Pub at Old Ox Brewery.

At 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. members of the Civil War Dance Foundation will perform dances from the Victorian era. The dancers will also demonstrate steps and invite attendees to participate.

Interactive performances of “A Christmas Carol,” with a run time of 35 minutes, will be held at noon and 2 p.m. Each show will feature local artists, including Hunt Lyman as Ebenezer Scrooge. Several actors from New York will also perform in the production. Erin Coulter of The Hill School will direct the performances.

Visit www.middleburgva.gov/holidays for event updates. For additional information, please contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152.