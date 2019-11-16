Diary of a Broken Mind

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Anne Moss Rogers' and Charles Rogers' powerful “Diary of a Broken Mind: A Mother's Story, A Son's Suicide, and the Haunting Lyrics He Left Behind,” focuses on a mother's relatable story of what led to her son's suicide at age 20 and answers the "why" behind his addiction and cause of death, revealed through both her memoir and Charles' song lyrics.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
8042884346
