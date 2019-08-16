In Dialogue: Four Women Artists, Sally Bowring, Janly Jaggard, Sae A Lee, Joan Ranzinin

The Staunton Augusta Art Center announces a new exhibit in its galleries at the Smith Center in downtown Staunton, Virginia. In Dialogue: Four Women Artists, Sally Bowring, Janly Jaggard, Sae A Lee, Joan Ranzini brings together four contemporary women artists who work in varied expressions of Abstraction. Freed from depicting the surface appearances of the “seen” world, each has chosen a more personal course of action. They set their own rules and expectations for process and product. Although the four artists work independently, they hold a similarity in approach and a shared interest in deliberative inquiry, setting up a fascinating dialogue between the works on display. This will be a richly diverse yet harmonious exhibition.

Writing in the exhibit’s accompanying catalog, artist and critic Paul Ryan says “the paintings of Bowring, Jaggard, Lee, and Ranzini quietly compel intimate focus and reflection, thereby becoming a natural reproach to the politics of fear and the ilk of thought engaged in promoting bigotries of our time.” The exhibit is shaped by “shared intentions to discover forms of beauty that emanate organically and intuitively from the creative process”, and the artwork “signifies a lovely humanness conveyed through the naturalness of primal process, the honesty of doubt, the necessity of faith, and a gravitation toward the labors of beauty.”

The exhibit opens with a reception and an artist’s panel discussion on Friday, August 16, from 5-7pm and continues through September 21. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

Location:

Staunton Augusta Art Center

20 S New Street

Staunton, Virginia 24401

(540) 885-2028

www.saartcenter.org

info@saartcenter.org

Hours:

Monday-Friday 10am-5pm

Saturday 10am-4pm

About:

The Staunton Augusta Art Center, Inc. is a non-profit 501(C)(3) community art organization devoted to providing area children and adults, as well as visitors to the region, diverse experiences in the creation and appreciation of the visual arts. The Art Center supports artists and artisans by providing opportunities to exhibit and sell their work and by providing them employment opportunities through teaching.

