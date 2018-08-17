Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores

to Google Calendar - Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores - 2018-08-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores - 2018-08-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores - 2018-08-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores - 2018-08-17 17:00:00

Shorebreak Pizza & Taphouse 2941 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Pours & S’mores:

Grab a custom Devils Backbone skewer and make artisanal s’mores with us over an open flame. Expand your palate – we’ll have plenty of selections for you to try! S’mores and Devils Backbone beer pairing, who could say no to that?!

Info
Shorebreak Pizza & Taphouse 2941 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs
to Google Calendar - Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores - 2018-08-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores - 2018-08-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores - 2018-08-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores - 2018-08-17 17:00:00
Welcome Home Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular