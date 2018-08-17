Devils Backbone Pours & S'mores

Pours & S’mores:
Grab a custom Devils Backbone skewer and make artisanal s’mores with us over an open flame. Expand your palate – we’ll have plenty of selections for you to try! S’mores and Devils Backbone beer pairing, who could say no to that?!
Shorebreak Pizza & Taphouse 2941 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Pours & S’mores:
Grab a custom Devils Backbone skewer and make artisanal s’mores with us over an open flame. Expand your palate – we’ll have plenty of selections for you to try! S’mores and Devils Backbone beer pairing, who could say no to that?!
Jul 14, 2018
Jul 14, 2018
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
A story of courage and conviction. more
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.