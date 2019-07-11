Other than “Slow by Nature,” what three words equal a deliciously good time? Beer. Infused. Popsicles! Come hang out with the DB team and try some artisan beer infused popsicles. Don’t forget to grab some swag to remember this delicious event.
Devils Backbone Pop Drop
Oceans 27 2705 Atlantic Ave 2705 Atlantic Ave, Virginia 23451
Food & Drink Event, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs
Jul 3, 2019
