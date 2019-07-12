Devils Backbone Hibiscus Garden Party

Experience botanical and beer like never before at our Hibiscus Garden Party. Join the Devils Backbone team and plant your own botanicals while sipping our delicious new release, Hibiscus Hard Lemonade. We'll also have lawn games, giveaways and more delicious DB beers for you to enjoy and take it Slow by Nature.

The Shack 712 Atlantic Ave 712 Atlantic Ave, Virginia 23451 View Map
Food & Drink Event, Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation
