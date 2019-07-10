Enjoy delicious Devils Backbone beers while making a masterpiece of your own! Join the DD family, take home cool swag and design your own beer inspired crafts all while enjoying Devils Backbone brews!
Devils Backbone Crafts and Drafts
Grain @ THE MAIN 100 East Main Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Grain @ THE MAIN 100 East Main Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Crafts, Food & Drink Event, Leisure & Recreation
Jul 3, 2019
