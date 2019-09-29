Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan

to Google Calendar - Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan - 2019-09-29 14:00:00

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

The Sensational Soul Cruisers are an 11 piece show band that performs “Destination Motown,” where they deliver the greatest hits by the Temptations, the Jackson Five, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and so many others. They will perform an incredible multi-media show described as a cross between Kool and the Gang, Chicago and the Temptations, delivering a “WOW” show, time after time!

They perform two shows at the Tin Pan on September 29, the first show at 2 PM and the second show at 7 PM. Get the ticket information here: https://www.tinpanrva.com/

Info

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
8044478189
to Google Calendar - Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Destination Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers at the Tin Pan - 2019-09-29 14:00:00
Celebrate The Life

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular