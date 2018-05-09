Destination: Dinosaur! at the VLM

Roaring, stomping animatronic dinosaurs are back at the Virginia Living Museum -- both indoors and outdoors! Journey back millions of years to the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods as you visit the museum’s changing exhibit gallery and throughout the museum grounds and discover life-like dinosaurs around every turn. Experience an almost 13-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus rex and nest in the conservation garden, accompanied by a lounging Pachyrhinosaurus photo op. Indoors, the changing exhibit gallery will be filled with 11 animatronic dinosaurs including the Amargasaurus and baby, the Chasmosaurus and baby, the Cryolophosaurus and two babies, the Stegosaurus pair, and the Suchomimus. Hands on activities include the Fossil Dig Hadrosaur, and the remote controlled Stegosaurus robot.. Beware the water-spitting Dilophosaurus and baby as you enter the back deck. The Virginia Living Museum truly is your Dinosaur Destination! May 5- September 3, 2018. Included in museum admission. 757-595-1900.

And at various dates and times during the summer there will be dinosaur-themed live theater, planetarium, and animal shows. Find out more at the website, https://thevlm.org/exhibits/destination-dinosaur/#