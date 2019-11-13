Designing with Your Dog in Mind with Vern Yip

Join us for a unique speaking engagement and dinner with Vern Yip, veteran interior designer from Trading Spaces and HGTV, New York Times best-selling author, and doggie daycare co-owner.

Designing with Your Dog in Mind is a unique speaking engagement and dinner that will provide inspiration and insight into the world of interior design. Industry professionals, home–owners, and pet lovers are invited to learn Vern Yip’s unique tactics and guidance around creating functional spaces for both pets and people at home and work.

Coursed dinner by Mosaic Catering + Events with specialty beverages included in all sponsor levels. Business casual attire.

To reserve your table and learn about sponsorship opportunities for this exciting event, please contact Sarah Moseley by calling 804-793-8336 or emailing sarahm@fetchacure.org.

Proceeds from the evening will support FETCH a Cure’s mission and programs. FETCH a Cure’s vision is simple: A community where no one is denied a choice for their pet’s health due to lack of options, education, or funding. By providing greater access to treatment by way of financial assistance and educational programming, FETCH gives the gift of hope and time to families and beloved pets in Virginia, Maryland, and DC.

Location:

Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia

2301 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23220