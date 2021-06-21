Design. Build. Sail. Summer Camp

Welcome aboard Nauticus’ new summer camp! Their redesigned camp is packed full of nonstop hands-on and minds-on experiences!

Camp Highlights:

- 5 one-week sessions for ages 8-15.

- Learn the basics of sailing and race along the Elizabeth River with professional instructors.

- Dive into STEM principles in an engaging, interactive setting with our traveling exhibit, Going Places: The Technology of Transport! (NEW)

- Explore the Battleship Wisconsin and learn what it takes for a 58,000-ton steel ship to float.

- Step aboard the Schooner Virginia and learn how over 6,500 square feet of sails are controlled by a tall ship’s crew.

- Get to know your teammates while building your own makeshift boat to compete in a regatta.

Enroll your child in their favorite week of summer. Hurry, space is limited to 24 campers per session. This camp will SELL-OUT!

June 21st - July 30th, 2021

Time: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

+ 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Extended-Care option available

Cost –

- General: $395/week

- Nauticus & Sail Nauticus Members: $370/week

- Extended-Care option: + $45/week (Pre-registration required)