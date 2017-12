The Branch is offering a design-based winter camp for children age 7-12. Wondering how to spend winter break? Look no further! Holiday activities, design workshops, history, and collage!

Day 1: Symbols, Shapes, Shields! Design your own Coat of Arms

Day 2: Geometric Light: Stained Glass windows workshop

Day 3: Landscape Design: Redesign the Back Gardens

$20 per child per day, $50 per child for all three days. Online registration required.