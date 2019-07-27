Democracy Weekend at Jamestown Settlement

Jamestown Settlement, a living-history museum of 17th-century Virginia, will honor the 400th anniversary of the first assembly of 20 “burgesses,” which convened at Jamestown on July 30 – August 4, 1619, with a weekend of themed tours, interpretive programs and military exercises. Re-enactments bring to life the beginning of representative government in America and the antecedent of today’s Virginia General Assembly, the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere. Held in conjunction with the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution.

Admission to Jamestown Settlement is $17.50 for adults and $8.25 for ages 6-12. Children under 6 are free. Special programs and exhibitions included in admission during museum operating hours.

Jamestown Settlement 2110 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 View Map
