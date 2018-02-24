Deloitte presents Community Tax Assistance Day—Free Tax Preparation for Qualified Clients

Fairfax SkillSource Center, Heritage Center 7611 7611 Little River Turnpike,, Virginia 22003

Deloitte presents its 11th annual Community Tax Assistance Day to serve qualified individuals and families. IRS-trained volunteers from Deloitte will assist families with 2016 Federal and state tax returns for households with a total income of $54,000 or less. Translations services in Spanish, Korean and Vietnamese are scheduled and American Sign Language interpreters will be available. This special event is presented in partnership with the Fairfax County Department of Family Services and Volunteer Fairfax.

Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are recommended. E-mail taxday@volunteerfairfax.org or call 703-246-3896. Clients should bring all pertinent documentation. Visit www.volunteerfairfax.org for a full list of important documents.

