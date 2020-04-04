Della Mae is a Nashville-based, all-female string band with a completely original style, not to mention impressive credentials. Della Mae were IBMA’s Emerging Artists of the Year in 2013, GRAMMY Nominees in 2014, and named among Rolling Stone’s “10 bands to watch for in 2015”. Opening for Della Mae are The Dempsey Sisters from Smithfield, VA, who bring a youthful twist to music both old & new.
Della Mae & Dempsey
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 24, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more