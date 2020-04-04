Della Mae & Dempsey

Della Mae is a Nashville-based, all-female string band with a completely original style, not to mention impressive credentials. Della Mae were IBMA’s Emerging Artists of the Year in 2013, GRAMMY Nominees in 2014, and named among Rolling Stone’s “10 bands to watch for in 2015”. Opening for Della Mae are The Dempsey Sisters from Smithfield, VA, who bring a youthful twist to music both old & new.