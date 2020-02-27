Defense Industry Hiring Event and Networking Reception

Interview for dozens of career opportunities at the upcoming TECHEXPO Hiring Events:

Wednesday, February 26th

3:00pm – 7:00pm

BWI Marriott

1743 W. Nursery Rd.

Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

Register: https://techexpousa.com/event/ts-022620/

A Secret Clearance of above is REQUIRED to attend

Thursday, February 27th

3:00pm – 7:00pm

Westin Washington Dulles Airport Hotel

2520 Wasser Terrace

Herndon, VA 20171

Register: https://techexpousa.com/event/ts-022720/

A Secret Clearance of above is REQUIRED to attend

Please share this information with your network of security-cleared professionals that are qualified to attend.

Companies hiring on February 26th Include (Partial List):

BCT LLC

Data Computer Corporation of America

HRUCKUS

IntelligenceCareers

Leidos

NAVAIR

Raytheon

United States Secret Service

And More!

Companies with Online Resume Access:

Tad PGS

The Josef Group

Companies hiring on February 27th Include:

AECOM Government Services

HRUCKUS

IntelligenceCareers

Leidos

NAVAIR

OBXtek

Perspecta

And More!

Hundreds of Job Opportunities are available including Security Analyst, Systems Integrator, Network Engineer, Security Architect, Security/IT Director, Systems Administrator, Network Architect, Forensics Investigator, Auditor, Systems Engineer, Software Developer, Java Developer, Linguists, Software Engineer and many more.

If you are unable to attend, you can still submit your resume for employers to review by registering for the event on TechExpoUSA.com.

For details and to view all upcoming hiring events visit https://www.TechExpoUSA.com/JobFairs.cfm

Feel free to contact us with any questions at 212.655.4505 ext. 230 / Samantha@TechExpoUSA.com