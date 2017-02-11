Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts presents: DEEP RIVER: The Marian Anderson Journey

Saturday, FEBRUARY 11 at 8pm

A Virginia Opera Musical

Deep River: The Marian Anderson Journey is a new work by Virginia Opera’s Community Musical Outreach Director, Dr. Glenn Winters. This educational opera, which premiered in January 2016, honors Black History Month by celebrating the legacy of the title character, Marian Anderson, one of the foremost classical singers of the 20th century. Using a combination of spirituals, arias, and art songs, Marian comes to life as she shares her courageous story with Thomas, a modern day African-American student.

“I can honestly tell you that our Board of Trustees, our staff and our patrons were blown away by this year’s performance of the Marian Anderson story...the performers, the staging and the beautiful voices far surpassed any expectations we had.” -- Bonnie Elosser, Executive Director, Pro-Art Association

TICKETS: 757.923.2900 or www.SuffolkCenter.org

Where:

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue, Suffolk VA 23434

Price: $13.50 - $25.00

