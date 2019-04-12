Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen

to Google Calendar - Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen - 2019-04-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen - 2019-04-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen - 2019-04-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen - 2019-04-12 10:00:00

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen centers on a unique decorative object from the NSLM’s permanent collection. Recently conserved, the four-panel screen is comprised of paintings and prints showing 18th century racing portraits on one side and manège training (an early form of dressage) on the other. The exhibit will cast light on a captivating era in British sport, art, and literature.

Info

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
5406876542
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen - 2019-04-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen - 2019-04-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen - 2019-04-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen - 2019-04-12 10:00:00
Spice It Up

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular