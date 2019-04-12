Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen centers on a unique decorative object from the NSLM’s permanent collection. Recently conserved, the four-panel screen is comprised of paintings and prints showing 18th century racing portraits on one side and manège training (an early form of dressage) on the other. The exhibit will cast light on a captivating era in British sport, art, and literature.
Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
Apr 4, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more