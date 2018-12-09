December Paint and Sip

to Google Calendar - December Paint and Sip - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - December Paint and Sip - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - December Paint and Sip - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - December Paint and Sip - 2018-12-09 12:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane , Virginia 20132

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of–a-kind masterpiece painting. This 3 hour event is just $35.00 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary (templates will be available for this event)! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!

Info
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane , Virginia 20132 View Map
Crafts, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - December Paint and Sip - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - December Paint and Sip - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - December Paint and Sip - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - December Paint and Sip - 2018-12-09 12:00:00
Welcome Home Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular