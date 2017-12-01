December First Friday Art Samplers

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s First Friday Art Samplers make a great date night, family outing or evening out with friends. Register in-person at VisArts beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 1. The first round of classes begins at 6 p.m. and the second begins at 7:30 p.m. Samplers cost between $5 and $20, depending on materials. Several kid-friendly samplers are always available; check visarts.org for a list of upcoming samplers.