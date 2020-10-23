Death Comes to Carlyle House

to

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

In September 1780, John Carlyle passed away and the family would have gone into mourning. Join us for an evening tour of the house to learn about death and mourning in the 18th century. Tours will be led through the house at 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm. Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-procedures will be in place during this tour. $10 per person

Info

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
History
703-549-2997
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Death Comes to Carlyle House - 2020-10-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Death Comes to Carlyle House - 2020-10-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Death Comes to Carlyle House - 2020-10-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Death Comes to Carlyle House - 2020-10-23 18:00:00 ical
AlwlaysSmilingFace

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular