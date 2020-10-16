In September 1780, John Carlyle passed away and the family would have gone into mourning. Join us for an evening tour of the house to learn about death and mourning in the 18th century. Tours will be led through the house at 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm. Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-procedures will be in place during this tour. $10 per person
Death Comes to Carlyle House
to
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
History
Sep 25, 2020Sep 27, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more