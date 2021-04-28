Death Cafe: The Five Wishes Document

Advance Directives – legal documents outlining end-of-life wishes – often come up in our Death Cafe programs. Sharon Crowell, a Death Doula and hospice volunteer, will guide you through what many find to be a difficult process. She will cover the basics of end-of-life planning and suggest ways to discuss these topics with your loved ones. Before the program, please download the free document, Five Wishes: Talking About Your Wishes. Please note that Sharon is not a lawyer or medical doctor and this session is offered to provide guidance only. The link for this free, virtual program will be added to the library event calendar program listing prior to the program time listed.