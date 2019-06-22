Join the Deadly Southern Charm Authors for a Book Signing on June 22 from 1-3 PM at Book People in Richmond, VA.
Deadly Southern Charm Book Signing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more