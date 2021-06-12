Deadbolt Day at Virginia Beer Co.

⚡ Lightning Strikes Again in 2021 ⚡

Join us starting on Saturday, June 12th for the return of The Virginia Beer Company's OG Double India Pale Ale. Deadbolt DIPA will be back on tap starting at Noon on 6/12, including two fruited variants!

Returning to form, our friends from Blind and Dirty will once again ring in the return of this 9.2% abv American hop bomb with a psychedelic soundtrack from 4-7 pm. Plus: Don Chido's tacos & tapas all day long.

16 oz. cans of Deadbolt DIPA will be available to-go, along with a limited number of 4-packs of Mango Deadbolt and Lime Deadbolt.

Ride the ⚡...Deadbolt Day returns this Saturday!