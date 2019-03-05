DEA Museum Lecture: Intelligence

DEA Museum and Visitors Center 700 Army Navy Drive, enter Hayes Street , Virginia 22202

Take a peek into the inner workings of the Drug Enforcement Administration in our 2019 lecture series “Who We Are and What We Do.” Join Elizabeth L. Maurer, Curator of Education for the DEA Museum at a panel discussion with 4 members of the Intelligence staff stationed at Headquarters. Aaron Hurwitz, Intelligence Research Specialist; Kia M. Pratt, Intelligence Staff Coordinator; Carrie N. Thompson, Executive Assistant to the Chief of Intelligence; and William N. Trull, Intelligence Research Specialist will lend their expertise and discuss their respective roles in the Intelligence Division of the DEA. Together, they have over 40 years of experience with the DEA. Learn how they came to work at the DEA, their current roles in the agency, and their day to day activities on the job.

