DEA Museum Lecture: Forensics

DEA Museum and Visitors Center 700 Army Navy Drive, enter Hayes Street , Virginia 22202

Take a peek into the inner workings of the Drug Enforcement Administration in our 2019 lecture series “Who We Are and What We Do.” Join Elizabeth L. Maurer, Curator of Education for the DEA Museum at a panel discussion with members of the Forensics staff from around the country.

The mission of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Office of Forensic Sciences is to provide quality scientific, technical, and administrative support to the law enforcement and intelligence communities and to the criminal justice system at large, to assist with the enforcement of controlled substance laws and regulations of the United States. There are three different disciplines within the Forensic Sciences division: Chemistry, Fingerprints, and Digital Evidence.

