DC DESIGN WEEK POP UP BLOCK PARTY

Terratorie and the Brookland Arts Walk will host the DCDW Pop-up shop featuring the work of over 40 DMV creatives at a one evening Pop-Up Block Party on Friday, October 8. Stores will have specials, open studios, music and events to celebrate the festival. Attendees can shop handmade goods from local DMV makers, visit the Arts Walk studios, craft their own print with Globe Collection and Press at MICA, and hang with fellow creatives.

The Brookland Arts Walk features 27 studios representing local and independent creatives from artists to makers and crafters + more.

DCDW is an annual celebration of DC’s ever-growing creative community. The event aims to foster conversations that will challenge, excite and promote change with a focus on events curated and hosted by the community.