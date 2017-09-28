The DC Design House’s Decade of Design Celebration

Join us for A Decade of Design Celebration in the DC Design House’s grand ballroom on Thursday, September 28 from 6-9 p.m. at 9004 Congressional Court, Potomac, MD.; tickets are $125. Tour the 23 beautifully-designed spaces by the area’s top designers and toast the 10th anniversary of the DC Design House. Enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres by Relish Catering.

All Decade of Design Celebration and general admission ticket sales as well as a portion of proceeds from boutiques and designer sales, with most items in designers’ spaces available to purchase, are donated to Children’s National with more than $1.78 million raised in nine years.

Listed at $10.28 million by Fouad Talout and Pascale Karam of Long & Foster Real Estate, the four-story, 27,256 square-foot Potomac, Md home includes nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, four half baths, lower level ballroom, cinema, two-story library flanked by his and her offices, and multiple kitchens. Built in 2009, the home sits on two acres and includes a pool and pool house with apartment and covered terrace.

The Decade of Design Celebration is the opening event for the month-long showhouse held from September 30 through October 29, 2017 that includes 23 designed spaces, four boutiques, and special events, plus a daily onsite café by Relish Catering. This year’s house is dedicated to Ann Lambeth, who was an avid supporter of the DC Design House and the design community.

For tickets, please visit https://www.dcdesignhouse.com/