The DC Design House: 35 Days, 23 Designers, 4 Boutiques, 1 Great Cause

Celebrating 10 years of design, this year’s Design House benefiting Children’s National includes an onsite cafe and a Decade of Design opening event

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The DC Design House, there will be 23 beautifully-designed spaces to tour, four boutiques, a Decade of Design celebration on Thursday, September 28 from 6-9 p.m. at the Design House, as well as special events throughout the month in the home’s ballroom, plus a daily onsite cafe by Relish Catering. Listed at $10.48 million by Fouad Talout and Pascale Karam of Long & Foster Real Estate, the four-story, 27,256 square-foot Potomac home includes nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, four half baths, lower level ballroom, cinema, two-story library flanked by his and her offices, multiple kitchens, and elevator. Built in 2009, the home sits on two acres and includes a pool and pool house with apartment and covered terrace. This year’s Design House is dedicated to Ann Lambeth, who was an avid supporter of the cause and the design community.

When: Saturday, September 30 through Sunday, October 29, 2017 - Hours: Saturday-Sunday 12-5 p.m.; Closed Mondays; Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The DC Design House - 9004 Congressional Court, Potomac, MD

Tickets: Tickets are $35 (100% of money raised from ticket sales as well as a portion of proceeds from boutiques and designer sales, with most items in designers’ spaces available to purchase, are donated to Children’s National with more than $1.78 million raised in nine years.)

Website: http://www.dcdesignhouse.com/

About The DC Design House: The Washington, DC Design House, a 501(c)3 nonprofit entity, began in 2008 as a unique design show house event for the DC Metro area in which top area designers showcased their talents into a “flowing design home” to raise funds for a local charity. What began as a single event goal to raise funds for Children’s National Health System has developed into the region’s foremost annual residential design attraction and as a leading annual fundraiser event for Children’s National Health System. Established by business partners and husband-and-wife founders Skip and Debbie Singleton, Principals of DC Living Real Estate, LLC, in partnership with an all volunteer team of sponsors, organizers, regional media, design industry manufacturers and some of the nation’s most awarded and widely recognized designers, the DC Design House has quickly earned a following with more than 80,000 visitors and more than $1.78 million raised for Children’s National over the last nine years. The tradition continues with the 2017 DC Design House. For more information, visit www.dcdesignhouse.com, Facebook and Twitter.