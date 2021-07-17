The DC Big Flea Antiques Market returns post Covid to the Dulles expo Center in Chantilly, VA. The Big Flea Antiques Market has everything from Furniture, Jewelry, Art, Pottery, Vintage Clothing, MidCentury Modern, and even Repurposed. All at affordable prices. There's a little something for everyone at the DC Big Flea. Sat.9-6 Sun.11-5 $10 both days