The DC Big Flea Antiques Market returns post Covid to the Dulles expo Center in Chantilly, VA. The Big Flea Antiques Market has everything from Furniture, Jewelry, Art, Pottery, Vintage Clothing, MidCentury Modern, and even Repurposed. All at affordable prices. There's a little something for everyone at the DC Big Flea. Sat.9-6 Sun.11-5 $10 both days
to
Dulles Expo and Conference Center 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia 20151
Jun 4, 2021
Jun 4, 2021Aug 14, 2021
