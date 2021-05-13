Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Day Trip, a group exhibition featuring work by regional artists, Patrick Berran, James Busby, David Freed, Philip Geiger, Sue Heatley, Kiyomi Iwata, Ray Kass, Joseph Seipel, Mary Temple, and Jack Wax; new-to-the-gallery painter, Nick McPhail; and fresh prints by Mary Lee Bendolph, Woody De Othello, and Donald Sultan. Day Trip opens at our 1514 West Main Street gallery on Thursday, May 13th with an all-day reception from 10am – 5pm, and will be on view through July 2, 2021.