A Day to Re-Mender A tribute to Lee Mingwei’s "The Mending Project"

to Google Calendar - A Day to Re-Mender A tribute to Lee Mingwei’s "The Mending Project" - 2019-08-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Day to Re-Mender A tribute to Lee Mingwei’s "The Mending Project" - 2019-08-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Day to Re-Mender A tribute to Lee Mingwei’s "The Mending Project" - 2019-08-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - A Day to Re-Mender A tribute to Lee Mingwei’s "The Mending Project" - 2019-08-24 11:00:00

The Quirk Hotel 201 W Broad St, Virginia 23220

Did you love The Mending Project? Or miss it completely? You have another chance to share in the stitching fun! Stop by Quirk Hotel's lobby on August 24th from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm with a single item that could use some love and embellishment. Meet a local mender that participated at the ICA and walk away with an artful fix. Visible mends and exposed repairs all day!

The Quirk Hotel 201 W Broad St, Virginia 23220
