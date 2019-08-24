Did you love The Mending Project? Or miss it completely? You have another chance to share in the stitching fun! Stop by Quirk Hotel's lobby on August 24th from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm with a single item that could use some love and embellishment. Meet a local mender that participated at the ICA and walk away with an artful fix. Visible mends and exposed repairs all day!
A Day to Re-Mender A tribute to Lee Mingwei’s "The Mending Project"
The Quirk Hotel 201 W Broad St, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, This & That
Aug 24, 2019
